White lies may be more dangerous than you believe!

In an ideal world, you and your sweetheart would always choose to tell the truth. But we don't live in a perfect world, do we? Distorting the truth to your convenience and cooking up some white lies is probably the oldest trick in the book. On some level, lying is considered normal in a relationship. But how much is too much?

When dating App QuackQuack surveyed people from tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India ranging between the age of 25 and 35, 59 percent of people admitted to having said some harmless lie to their partner because they felt it helped keep the peace in the relationship. But 41 percent said that they have never lied to their partners. Relationships are built on trust. Every lie, whether white or not, comes with a consequence.

Matter of perspective

Based on the survey, 45 per cent of women from tier 1 and 2 cities opine that lying should not be acceptable in any relationship, even if it is harmless. They believe that once you allow yourself to lie, soon it will turn into a habit. All those small white lies will result in a huge fight one day.

While it is not something to be proud of, it is crucial to understand that lying is usual in a relationship. Sometimes the end justifies the means. Among the people surveyed, 55 percent of women revealed that they have made up some white lies at times to save their partner from unnecessary heartaches. Not all truth needs to be voiced, they expressed.

Fear or Love?

35 per cent of people surveyed between the ages of 25 and 30 remarked that they have never lied to their partners for fear of getting caught and losing their trust. Fear plays a big part in their decision. They fear being tagged as a liar for the rest of eternity for a small insignificant lie. They fear that sooner or later, their partner will pick up on these lies, and that would taint their trust forever. Backing up this theory, survey results show that 31 percent of women expressed they would never trust their partners if they found them lying.