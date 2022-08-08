Top destinations to travel with your buddy or gang of friends

Try one of these carefully chosen locations for a fantastic holiday with friends, from enjoying delectable cuisine in Kozhikode to shopping in Lucknow. Booking.com has compiled a list of locations ideal for every kind of buddy in recognition of this.

Kozhikode, Kerala - With your foodie friend

Life is truly fragmented without that one friend who is passionate about food. There is never a dull moment with a foodie pal who always talks about food, its preparation, the best places to dine, and who loves trying new cuisine. The culinary delights of lesser-known Kozhikode have been endorsed by travelers on the platform for food. Kozhikode's culinary lanes are every foodie's paradise. Also known as Calicut, the place is well-known for its exquisite settings, alluring beaches, picturesque landscapes, animal sanctuaries, renowned museums, waterfalls, rivers, and hills. The perfect time to visit is between October and March. Apart from Kozhikode, Kolhapur and Lucknow are also well-known destinations endorsed by Indian travelers for their cuisine and flavors.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya - With your friend that loves nature

If you want to experience a vacation that offers the chance to immerse yourself in nature, Cherrapunji is perfect for you. The beautiful city, also known as the "Jewel Crest of Meghalaya," is located in the East Khasi Hills and is home to some of the world's most beautiful waterfalls, living bridges, and other natural wonders. You can visit Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on earth, and explore Seven Sisters Falls or the Nohkalikai Falls, go trekking along David Scott's trail, or just laze around tasting the delicious Khasi cuisine. If you want to explore other destinations than Cherrapunji, Igatpuri, a charming hill station has also been endorsed by Indian travelers for nature lovers on Booking.com.