1 in 3 Indians think employees should have sustainability at workplace

As more and more companies strive to achieve sustainability goals, more than one in three (35 per cent) of Indians think that employees should bear the responsibility to drive sustainability at the workplace followed by managers (29 per cent), a report showed on Thursday.



Over a quarter (30 per cent) of Indian respondents think their company is lagging other companies in their sector when it comes to implementing sustainability practices, according to Adobe's 'Sustainability At Work Study'.



Only 26 per cent of respondents think their company is a sustainability leader in their sector. Among all sectors, more people from the IT and telecom industries (32 per cent) believe their company is a leader in this field



About 84 per cent of Indian employees confirmed that their company has a dedicated person or team who is responsible for implementing sustainability practices.



Over three in 10 respondents believe that everyone should help drive sustainability practices in the workplace, the study noted.



"The findings show that more employees want to be involved in driving sustainable business practices in their workplaces and it is a clear reflection of an inspiring mindset that the Indian workforce holds towards a sustainable future of work," said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.



Adobe conducted the survey with over 1,000 Indian employees and business managers.



The study also found that a majority of Indian employees (90 per cent) think that hybrid working can make businesses more sustainable.



The main reasons for this are increased focus on digital document storage and management (44 per cent), generally encouraging the use of digital collaboration and workflow tools, and lower electricity consumption in commercial office spaces. [IANS/JS]

