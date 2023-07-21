Modern day luxury has a new name

It has joined forces with Three Sixty, a lifestyle brand renowned for its one-of-a-kind handcrafted leather furniture and bespoke pieces. This collaboration brings together the values upheld by both partners - a sophisticated approach to luxe living and exceptional craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation.

Inhabiting a multi-sensory appeal, the collection invites diverse tastes and design sensibilities - from the nifty travel duffle bags and chic pouches to slickly handcrafted furniture collectibles like elegant bar stools and comfy lounge chairs.

Talking about this collaboration, Sachin Mehta, Country Director, William Grant & Sons India shared, "Today represents an important milestone for our company and the future of luxury living. We are proud to set a new benchmark for bespoke luxury collections, personal storytelling and product creations. House of Glenfiddich is delighted to collaborate with Three Sixty to bring a unique proposition of lifestyle products & luxury living and travel."

Vikash Gupta, Founder & CEO of Three Sixty, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, "With this creative and artistic collaboration, our mission is to offer customers an empowering luxury experience that captures the essence of life's finest moments. We aim to redefine 'the art of the possible' at the intersection of luxury and design."

These unique pieces will be available for purchase at the online store, https://www.threesixty.life/collections/house-of-glenfiddich as well as the physical retail locations which include Sultanpur, MG Road, Delhi - their flagship store, as well as B2B outlets Ambiance - Kirti Nagar, Delhi, and Trezure - Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Selective items will also be available at the Three Sixty store at Indore airport.

(IANS/SR)