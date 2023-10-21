Dating for seniors?

In the era of online dating and the advancement of technology, love knows no boundaries. Romance has found new avenues that do not adhere to any barriers, especially to that of age.

It is reported that there is a steady rise in the number of senior users on their app by dating app QuackQuack. It ran a poll among its senior users to better understand the changing dynamics of love and companionship.

The online survey ran for three days among a total of 6,000 participants from metros and smaller cities. The survey participants ranged between 50 and 68 years; a majority of them are retired, and a portion of these daters are business owners. The survey results show the paradigm shift in societal attitudes towards love and romance in the later stages of life.

Breaking Bad Norms

38 per cent of seniors from Tier 1 cities on the app explained how society would rather have them join a golf club or a yoga class, but dating is pretty much taboo for a retired individual. A man or a woman above 50 looking for romantic endeavors still instigates a lot of talks, but these seniors revealed they pay no heed to such gossip because having a healthy love life is much more satisfying than poking your noses into other's business. They also mentioned how they find dating apps a more private way of finding love, keeping your love under wraps, especially from nosey neighbors.