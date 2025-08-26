Retirement Planning for the Sandwich Generation

By Sharlen Miller

If you’re supporting both your children and your aging parents, you’re part of what’s often called the “Sandwich Generation.” It’s a role that can be deeply rewarding and financially challenging. Balancing the needs of two generations while preparing for your own future requires careful planning and creative strategies.

Here’s how to navigate the unique financial pressures this stage of life can bring

Understanding the Financial Squeeze

The Sandwich Generation often faces competing priorities:

● Covering education costs or helping children get established.





● Providing care, housing, or financial support to parents.





● Continuing to save for their own retirement.





Without a plan, it’s easy for your retirement contributions to take a back seat, which can have long-term consequences.

Step One: Clarify Your Priorities

You can’t be everywhere at once, financially or emotionally. Start by determining what matters most.

● Are you focused on paying off your mortgage?





● Is funding your child’s education a top priority?





● Do your parents require ongoing medical or living expenses?



Getting clear about your goals helps you make trade-offs intentionally rather than by default.