Blend of Faith and Technology: The Historical Canonization of Millennial Saint Carlo Acutis

In times where technology and modernization take a greater part of a teenager’s life, a young Italian teenager based in London has proved otherwise. He perfected the balance between faith and modernity, canonized by the Catholic Church. In a heartfelt ceremony held in St. Peter’s Square, a computer-savvy Italian teen, Carlo Acutis, was officially declared a saint on 7th September, 2025 by Pope Leo XIV.

The millennial saint was born on 3rd May, 1991 in London and grew up in Milan, Italy. He was an ordinary teenager like any other who loved video games, enjoyed pizza and wore jeans and sweatshirts. His profound devotion to catholic faith set him apart especially his love for the Eucharist which he often described as “my highway to heaven”. He even earned the nickname “God’s Influencer” by Pope Francis.