Blend of Faith and Technology: The Historical Canonization of Millennial Saint Carlo Acutis

Carlo Acutis, known as the Millennial Saint, was canonized by the Catholic Church on September 7, 2025, for his deep devotion to the Eucharist.
He created a website documenting Eucharistic miracles to make them accessible to the digital generation, earning him the nickname “God’s Influencer.”
Two verified miracles - the healing of a Brazilian boy in 2013 and the unexplained recovery of Valeria Valverde in 2022, led to his beatification in 2020 and canonization in 2025.
In times where technology and modernization take a greater part of a teenager’s life, a young Italian teenager based in London has proved otherwise. He perfected the balance between faith and modernity, canonized by the Catholic Church. In a heartfelt ceremony held in St. Peter’s Square, a computer-savvy Italian teen, Carlo Acutis, was officially declared a saint on 7th September, 2025 by Pope Leo XIV.
The millennial saint was born on 3rd May, 1991 in London and grew up in Milan, Italy. He was an ordinary teenager like any other who loved video games, enjoyed pizza and wore jeans and sweatshirts. His profound devotion to catholic faith set him apart especially his love for the Eucharist which he often described as “my highway to heaven”. He even earned the nickname “God’s Influencer” by Pope Francis.
Carlo exhibited exceptional ability to blend his passion for computers with his desire to share the teachings of God from an early age. He developed a website that compiled and documented Eucharistic miracles from all over the world for the digital era generation to access the spiritual wonders easily. His goal was simply to use technology for preaching rather than distraction.
The 15-year-old was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in 2006. He faced his last days with humility and grace, offering his suffering for the Church and the Pope. Carlo passed away leaving a legacy of devotion, kindness and hope on 12th October, 2006 with his unwavering faith even in illness.
Carlo’s death did not fade his influence. His story immediately captivated young Catholics who were seeking purpose in a fast-paced digital world. Pope Francis beatified Carlo in October 2020, acknowledging a verified miracle attributed to his intercession - the inexplicable recovery of a Brazilian boy in 2013 following the boy’s family’s prayer for Carlo’s assistance.
Fast forward to 2022, a young woman, Valeria Valverde from Costa Rica was suffering from a severe brain hemorrhage after a bicycle ride. Her condition improved without any medical explanation after her mother prayed at Carlo’s tomb in Assisi. This second miracle led to his canonization as the Vatican officially confirmed the event.
The canonization ceremony that honoured Carlo Acutis as the first millennial saint in Catholic history was attended by tens of thousands. Carlo was praised as “a model for all young people, showing that holiness is within reach even in the digital era” by Pope Leo XIV for his youthful devotion and service. Carlo’s wax-preserved body is still on display at Santa Maria Maggiore Church in Assisi with his relics drawing visitors from all over the world.
Carlo Acutis proved that faith and technology can coexist, making him fit for the title of the Patron Saint of the Internet. He, dressed in his everyday clothes, gracing his shrine, serves as an inspiration to others showcasing that sainthood is not an exclusive path for a chosen few but is accessible to everyone who lives with love, humility and purpose. [Rh/SY]
