How one community in Trinidad & Tobago pushed the culinary boundaries of pigeon peas

“We were walking back down the hill,” Warrick-Joseph recalled. “Me, Errol [her husband] and Mr. Timothy. And he asked what were we going to do with all these peas. My husband said, ‘We will freeze it, we will sell it.’ Because that is what people do to get money to put in the organisation. So I said, thinking out of the box, we could have a pigeon peas festival.”

The two men were sceptical. Warrick-Joseph continued, “They were like, ‘Nobody ever heard of a pigeon peas festival.’ I said, ‘I’ve heard of a mango festival. I’ve heard of a breadfruit festival. There’s a chocolate festival. Why not pigeon peas?’”

The stage was set, but the main players were yet to arrive. They had the peas, but it would literally take a village to showcase their versatility. By the time the first festival rolled around in 2015, it was a result of a true community effort. They were able to generate so many recipes, including a version of doubles, that there were enough to fill a commemorative book.

“We got someone to do pholourie,” Warrick-Joseph said. “We got somebody who could do pigeon peas accra. Everybody ended up taking a recipe. We found people in the community who could do these things. The pigeon peas roti was from a woman who did roti, and instead of using the dhal with the split peas, she used the pigeon peas.”

Pholourie? Accra? Roti? It wasn’t such a stretch of the imagination. After all, pigeon peas’ nutty, earthy flavour lends itself well to a variety of savoury preparations. That’s why it’s a perennial favourite across the Caribbean.

But Warrick-Joseph was about to hit me another curveball. That first festival, she came up with four of her own recipes. One for ice cream. One for a punch. One for a pigeon peas wine. Then one for a liqueur. Two of those are sweet. One of them officially qualifies as dessert. The trick was in picking, shelling and stewing the fresh pigeon peas to form the custard base all within 24 hours, while they were still full of flavour. My mind had more difficulty wrapping around the idea of pigeon peas as this creamy, cold concoction.

There were no such problems with the muffins. As I stood and watched her prepare them, different scents filled the kitchen, this time with her signature spice blend. It was the spice, I realised, that gave it the illusion of being sweet. I hadn’t seen her put a lot of sugar into the mixture. The eventual result was dense, reminding me more of a coconut drop than the traditional muffin with its cakey crumb. Fresh out of the oven, breaking into one was a treat; I could smell the spices wafting up from the steamy centre. There was nutmeg. Some cinnamon, too.

Nothing in the flavour screamed pigeon peas. That was more in the texture and the solidity with which it sat in my stomach. One muffin felt like a full meal, which led me to ask about the nutritional benefits of the pigeon peas substitution. I found out that, among other things, they were high in potassium and fibre, and were good for gut flora, diabetics, and women who wanted to lose weight.

In fact, it was trying to cater to customers who wanted healthier alternatives to doubles that prompted Warrick-Joseph to come up with a recipe for gluten-free bara, made with pigeon pea flour: “The reason for the switch was that people felt they wanted gluten-free. There was a group of people that was intolerant to normal flour.”

These were what I had really come to see her prepare, the muffins being a delectable side journey. I knew it would be different from the first doubles I had from her, since the bara in that one had been made the regular way, with flour, leavening agent and oil. How different this version would be, both in taste and feel, was left to be seen.