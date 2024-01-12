Flexibility is Key to a Thriving Retirement:- Today’s retirement experience can be unpredictable, and resilience and flexibility are the keys to not just surviving, but thriving.

The right strategies and guidance can help retirees and pre-retirees weather the curveballs—and sometimes the cannonballs--of personal and financial life.

Two-thirds of retirees report feeling confident in their ability to handle the unexpected, based on a survey from financial services firm Edward Jones in collaboration with Age Wave, the leading organization on issues relating to aging. However, retirees and pre-retirees want to know the full range of options when it comes to financial planning, especially in the wake of challenges large and small.

In a new report, “Resilient Choices: Trade-Offs, Adjustments and Course Corrections to Thrive in Retirement,” Edward Jones and Age Wave suggest “course corrections” in four areas to thrive in retirement. These corrections line up with what the financial experts at Edward Jones call “the four pillars of retirement”: health, family, purpose, and finances.

“Today’s pre- and current retirees know they will face challenges but are willing to make adjustments, trade-offs and course corrections to improve their quality of life and sense of well-being as retirement continues to last longer than ever,” said Lena Haas, Head of Wealth Management Advice and Solutions at Edward Jones. “We are encouraged to see that Americans understand they need to have a flexible plan and feel confident in their ability to handle the unexpected, particularly if they can learn from the experiences of others.”

Here are a few course corrections Edward Jones experts suggest across their four pillars:

Health: Maintain good health habits, such as eating well, exercising regularly, and engaging in stimulating mental activities. These can improve health, extend life, and increase feelings of well-being in retirement.

Family: Spend more quality time with those you love and avoid toxic relationships; spending time with family can be fulfilling, but know where to set emotional and financial boundaries.

Purpose: Enrich your life in a way that works for you, by exploring familiar paths, trying new things, expanding social circles, and reinventing yourself with new goals and dreams.

Finance: The right financial guidance can help you make the most of retirement; seek experts with a holistic approach that includes all possible tools beyond the basics of increasing savings and reducing debt. NewsUSA/SP