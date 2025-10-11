Morning Coffee or Tea: How Your Caffeine Habit Boosts Mood and Energy

Let’s be honest — for many of us, mornings don’t officially start until we’ve had that first sip of coffee or chai. It’s the little magic that turns grogginess into go-time. And here’s the fun part: science shows that your morning caffeine habit might actually lift your mood, if you time it right.

A study in Scientific Reports found that drinking coffee or tea within the first 2–3 hours after waking can give your mood a noticeable boost. Participants who had caffeine early in the morning felt more positive, alert, and enthusiastic than those who skipped it or had it later. That warm mug in your hands isn’t just waking you up—it’s nudging your brain to feel a little happier.