PLASTIC SURGERY: Brazilian Tummy Tuck

By Stephen Jossef

Plastic surgery has evolved significantly over the years, offering advanced techniques that deliver natural-looking and long-lasting results. One of the most popular body-contouring procedures today is the Brazilian Tummy Tuck, a modern approach that enhances the abdomen while creating a more sculpted and feminine silhouette.

What Is a Brazilian Tummy Tuck?

A Brazilian tummy tuck is a refined variation of the traditional abdominoplasty. While a standard tummy tuck focuses mainly on removing excess skin and tightening abdominal muscles, the Brazilian tummy tuck combines fat sculpting, muscle repair, and contour enhancement to create a smoother, more athletic waistline.

This technique emphasizes natural curves by redistributing or shaping fat around the waist, hips, and lower abdomen, resulting in a flatter stomach and improved body proportions.