How to Lose Belly Fat After 40?

If you’re past your 40th birthday, chances are you’ve got some belly fat.
What’s more frustrating is that even after you’ve followed a clean diet, done cardio right, and lifted weights, belly flab just refuses to budge.
So, what’s going on?
Well, diet and exercise alone aren’t enough to burn stubborn belly fat because they’re not the sole factors causing it in the first place.
Stress (cortisol), genetics, alcohol, and hormonal shifts could be the real culprits that you’re not addressing. Swipe up for answers on how to let go of belly pooch.
By incorporating the right training strategies and the most effective fat-burning foods, you can get a slimmer waistline. Here’s how:
Just because you’re eating homemade food doesn’t mean your diet is clean. A clean diet for belly fat reduction should have plenty of protein minus the extra calories.
Enough protein also prevents muscle loss while supporting weight loss.
You can get high-quality protein from tofu, chicken, red meat, beans, eggs, and fish, or add a scoop or two of BCAA protein powder for convenient intake.
Anthocyanins are found in fruits with dark colours, such as berries and plums. These plant-based compounds are potent antioxidants that may help reduce belly fat, improve metabolic health, and reduce inflammation.
In general, higher fruit intake is associated with a lower risk of becoming overweight.
Studies have shown that enough sleep can help reduce obesity and even cut down risks associated with excess fat. Those who slept more than 7 hours per night had a 33% success rate in a 6-month weight-loss program.
However, adequate sleep hours vary by individual; it is more important to feel well-rested in the morning than to deliberately sleep 7+ hours.
Soluble fiber is found in oats, beans, lentils, peas, apples, citrus fruits, barley, carrots, etc. It dissolves in water, slows digestion, supports beneficial gut bacteria, and helps remove cholesterol.
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) helps you burn fat more effectively than steady cardio. You don’t need to do it every day; on some days, it’ll burn calories.
Fuel your HIIT workout with l carnitine fat-burning drinks to help sculpt your belly pouch without leaving you drained at the end of the session.
Stress spikes cortisol levels, making it harder to shed fat. Moreover, stress-eating as a coping mechanism is the reason why 70% of people end up overeating and gaining weight.
Most of us have our comfort foods loaded with carbs and unhealthy fats, which can make stress and stress eating a huge bump in your weight loss journey.
Targeted core workouts such as planks, bridges, and crunches, along with dynamic options like Russian twists, bicycle crunches, and bird dogs, should be part of your workout routine.
These moves stretch and strengthen core muscles and melt abdominal fat.
While you’re making the effort to prep that summer body, it goes without saying you need to let go of habits that can bring you back to square one. Take a look:
Avoid sugary, highly processed foods laden with bad calories.
Limit alcohol consumption, it is one of the reasons behind pot-belly, a.k.a, beer belly.
Reduced intake of refined carbs like white bread, white rice, pastries, and instant noodles does not have much nutritional value.
Above all, losing weight is a mental challenge, as you must maintain consistency and resist urges to revert to old habits. So, tuning into the right attitude is helpful. Stay positive and surround yourself with people on similar fitness journeys to stay motivated.
Even if you have only a little fat hanging on the sides of your waist, it’s best to get rid of it in the beginning, when it’s easy. With mindful and healthy eating, workouts, and the right mindset, you can get back in shape.
Remember, mid-section fat doesn’t just mess with your appearance; it can also lead to serious health conditions like diabetes, inflammation, and heart problems as you age. Take the first steps toward your fitness today!
Suggested Reading: