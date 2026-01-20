How to Lose Belly Fat After 40?

If you’re past your 40th birthday, chances are you’ve got some belly fat.

What’s more frustrating is that even after you’ve followed a clean diet, done cardio right, and lifted weights, belly flab just refuses to budge.

So, what’s going on?

Well, diet and exercise alone aren’t enough to burn stubborn belly fat because they’re not the sole factors causing it in the first place.

Stress (cortisol), genetics, alcohol, and hormonal shifts could be the real culprits that you’re not addressing. Swipe up for answers on how to let go of belly pooch.

5 Proven Tips to Melt Belly Fat

By incorporating the right training strategies and the most effective fat-burning foods, you can get a slimmer waistline. Here’s how:

1. Pump up the Protein

Just because you’re eating homemade food doesn’t mean your diet is clean. A clean diet for belly fat reduction should have plenty of protein minus the extra calories.