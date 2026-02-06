PLASTIC SURGERY: Breast Augmentation

What Is Breast Augmentation?

Breast augmentation, also known as augmentation mammoplasty, is a plastic surgery procedure that involves placing implants or transferring fat to increase breast volume. It may be chosen to enhance naturally small breasts, restore volume lost after pregnancy or weight loss, improve breast symmetry, or reconstruct the breast following surgery or trauma.

Types of Breast Augmentation

Breast Implants

Breast implants are the most common method of augmentation and are available in different types:

Saline Implants: Filled with sterile saltwater, these implants offer adjustable sizing and are absorbed safely by the body if ruptured.





Silicone Gel Implants: Filled with silicone gel, these implants tend to feel more natural and are widely preferred for their realistic appearance.





Gummy Bear Implants: A form of cohesive silicone implant that maintains shape even if the shell is damaged.



Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

This technique uses liposuction to remove fat from other areas of the body, which is then purified and injected into the breasts. It offers a more natural enhancement but typically results in a modest size increase.

See Also: PLASTIC SURGERY: Brazilian Tummy Tuck

The Breast Augmentation Procedure

The surgery is usually performed under general anesthesia and takes one to two hours. The surgeon makes an incision—commonly under the breast, around the areola, or in the armpit—and places the implant either above or below the chest muscle. The choice of technique depends on the patient’s anatomy, desired results, and the surgeon’s recommendation.

Recovery and Aftercare

Recovery time varies, but most patients can return to light activities within a week. Swelling, soreness, and temporary discomfort are common during the early healing period. Full recovery and final results may take several weeks to months. Following post-operative instructions, wearing supportive garments, and attending follow-up appointments are essential for optimal results.

Benefits of Breast Augmentation

Enhanced breast size and shape



Improved body proportions



Increased self-confidence



Restoration of volume after pregnancy or weight loss



Reconstructive benefits after breast surgery



Risks and Considerations

Liv Hospital As with any surgical procedure, breast augmentation carries potential risks, including infection, implant rupture, scarring, changes in sensation, and the need for future surgeries. Choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon and discussing expectations honestly can significantly reduce complications.

Is Breast Augmentation Right for You?

Breast augmentation is a personal decision that should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon. Ideal candidates are physically healthy, have realistic expectations, and seek improvement rather than perfection.

Conclusion

Plastic surgery breast augmentation continues to evolve with advanced techniques and safer implant options, making it a reliable and popular procedure. When performed responsibly by an experienced professional, it can deliver natural-looking results and long-lasting satisfaction. Proper planning, informed decision-making, and expert care are key to achieving the best possible outcome. Live and feel

Suggested Reading: