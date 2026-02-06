Plastic Surgery: Breast Lift

By STPHEN JOSSEF
A breast lift, medically known as mastopexy, is a popular plastic surgery procedure designed to raise and reshape sagging breasts. Over time, factors such as aging, pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, and gravity can cause breasts to lose firmness and elasticity. A breast lift helps restore a more youthful, lifted appearance while improving overall breast contour.
A breast lift is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and tightens the surrounding tissue to elevate the breasts. Unlike breast augmentation, a breast lift does not significantly change breast size, though it can be combined with implants or fat transfer for added volume if desired. The main goal is to improve breast position, shape, and symmetry.
Ideal candidates for a breast lift include individuals who:
Have sagging or drooping breasts
Experience nipples that point downward or sit below the breast crease
Have lost breast volume after pregnancy or weight loss
Are in good overall health and have realistic expectations
Do not smoke or are willing to quit before surgery
A consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon is essential to determine suitability for the procedure.
There are several breast lift techniques, chosen based on the degree of sagging and individual anatomy:
Crescent Lift: A minor lift with a small incision above the areola
Peri-Areolar (Donut) Lift: Incision around the areola for mild sagging
Vertical (Lollipop) Lift: Incisions around the areola and down the breast for moderate sagging
Anchor Lift: Most extensive technique for significant sagging, involving multiple incisions
Breast lift surgery is typically performed under general anesthesia and lasts two to three hours. During the procedure, the surgeon reshapes breast tissue, removes excess skin, repositions the nipple and areola, and closes the incisions carefully to minimize scarring.
Liv Hospital Recovery time varies, but most patients return to light activities within one to two weeks. Swelling, bruising, and mild discomfort are common during the early recovery phase. Surgeons often recommend wearing a supportive surgical bra and avoiding heavy lifting for several weeks to ensure proper healing.
Improved breast shape and firmness
More youthful and elevated breast position
Enhanced body confidence and self-image
Better fit in clothing and bras
As with any surgical procedure, a breast lift carries potential risks, including infection, scarring, changes in nipple sensation, and asymmetry. Choosing an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon helps reduce these risks and improves overall outcomes.
A breast lift is an effective plastic surgery option for individuals seeking to restore a youthful breast appearance without significantly increasing size. By lifting and reshaping the breasts, mastopexy can enhance physical appearance and boost confidence. Proper consultation, realistic expectations, and attentive aftercare are key to achieving satisfying, long-lasting results.
