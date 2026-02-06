Plastic Surgery: Breast Lift

Lifestyle

A breast lift is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and tightens the surrounding tissue to elevate the breasts
Person in a light blue medical gown holds a pink paper with two circular illustrations symbolizing breasts, conveying breast health awareness.
There are several breast lift techniques, chosen based on the degree of sagging and individual anatomy.Photo by Klaus Nielsen
A breast lift, medically known as mastopexy, is a popular plastic surgery procedure designed to raise and reshape sagging breasts. Over time, factors such as aging, pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, and gravity can cause breasts to lose firmness and elasticity. A breast lift helps restore a more youthful, lifted appearance while improving overall breast contour.

What Is a Breast Lift?

A breast lift is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and tightens the surrounding tissue to elevate the breasts. Unlike breast augmentation, a breast lift does not significantly change breast size, though it can be combined with implants or fat transfer for added volume if desired. The main goal is to improve breast position, shape, and symmetry.

Who Is a Good Candidate?

Ideal candidates for a breast lift include individuals who:

  • Have sagging or drooping breasts

  • Experience nipples that point downward or sit below the breast crease

  • Have lost breast volume after pregnancy or weight loss

  • Are in good overall health and have realistic expectations

  • Do not smoke or are willing to quit before surgery

    A consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon is essential to determine suitability for the procedure.

Types of Breast Lift Techniques

There are several breast lift techniques, chosen based on the degree of sagging and individual anatomy:

  • Crescent Lift: A minor lift with a small incision above the areola

  • Peri-Areolar (Donut) Lift: Incision around the areola for mild sagging

  • Vertical (Lollipop) Lift: Incisions around the areola and down the breast for moderate sagging

  • Anchor Lift: Most extensive technique for significant sagging, involving multiple incisions

The Procedure

Breast lift surgery is typically performed under general anesthesia and lasts two to three hours. During the procedure, the surgeon reshapes breast tissue, removes excess skin, repositions the nipple and areola, and closes the incisions carefully to minimize scarring.

Recovery and Aftercare

Liv Hospital Recovery time varies, but most patients return to light activities within one to two weeks. Swelling, bruising, and mild discomfort are common during the early recovery phase. Surgeons often recommend wearing a supportive surgical bra and avoiding heavy lifting for several weeks to ensure proper healing.

Benefits of a Breast Lift

  • Improved breast shape and firmness

  • More youthful and elevated breast position

  • Enhanced body confidence and self-image

  • Better fit in clothing and bras

Risks and Considerations

As with any surgical procedure, a breast lift carries potential risks, including infection, scarring, changes in nipple sensation, and asymmetry. Choosing an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon helps reduce these risks and improves overall outcomes.

Conclusion

A breast lift is an effective plastic surgery option for individuals seeking to restore a youthful breast appearance without significantly increasing size. By lifting and reshaping the breasts, mastopexy can enhance physical appearance and boost confidence. Proper consultation, realistic expectations, and attentive aftercare are key to achieving satisfying, long-lasting results. Live and feel

