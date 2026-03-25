Why "Doing Your Best" as a Teen Looks Different Every Day

Some days you wake up ready to take on everything. Homework gets done early, you make it to practice on time, and you even have energy left over to hang out with friends. Other days, getting out of bed feels like the hardest thing you've ever done.

Both of those days count. And on both of those days, you can still do your best.

That's something a lot of teens don't hear enough: your best is not a fixed standard. It shifts. It breathes. It looks completely different depending on what your mind, your body, and your life are asking of you on any given day.