Five Common Mistakes People Make While Buying Health Insurance

Medical treatment can be costly, with even a short hospital stay running into thousands of rupees. Because of this, many people look for a health insurance policy to help manage these expenses. However, choosing health insurance that truly suits your needs is not always as simple as it seems. You need to check important policy details and avoid certain common mistakes.

This blog explains some of the mistakes people often make while buying health insurance.

Ignoring the Adequacy of Sum Insured

The sum insured is the maximum amount an insurer may cover for eligible medical expenses during the policy period. Many people select a lower sum insured because it reduces the premium, but this decision can limit financial protection during a serious medical event.

Healthcare costs can vary widely depending on the hospital, city, and type of treatment. When considering an individual health insurance plan and the sum insured, it is important to take note of these few factors:

● Your age and general health condition

● Family medical history

● Medical costs in your region

● The type of hospital you may prefer for treatment

Not Reviewing Waiting Period Clauses

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Most health insurance policies include waiting periods. These define the time you must wait after buying the policy before certain claims become eligible.

Different types of waiting periods may apply to different situations, like: