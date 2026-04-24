Five Common Mistakes People Make While Buying Health Insurance

Medical treatment can be costly, with even a short hospital stay running into thousands of rupees. Because of this, many people look for a health insurance policy to help manage these expenses. However, choosing health insurance that truly suits your needs is not always as simple as it seems. You need to check important policy details and avoid certain common mistakes.
This blog explains some of the mistakes people often make while buying health insurance.
The sum insured is the maximum amount an insurer may cover for eligible medical expenses during the policy period. Many people select a lower sum insured because it reduces the premium, but this decision can limit financial protection during a serious medical event.
Healthcare costs can vary widely depending on the hospital, city, and type of treatment. When considering an individual health insurance plan and the sum insured, it is important to take note of these few factors:
● Your age and general health condition
● Family medical history
● Medical costs in your region
● The type of hospital you may prefer for treatment
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Most health insurance policies include waiting periods. These define the time you must wait after buying the policy before certain claims become eligible.
Different types of waiting periods may apply to different situations, like:
Some health insurance policies include limits on specific expenses. These are called sub-limits, and they can affect how much of the hospital bill is covered.
Common examples include limits on room rent or particular procedures, as shown in the table:
If the hospital charges exceed these limits, the difference may need to be paid by the policyholder. Checking these details helps you understand how claims may be settled.
One common mistake while buying health insurance is not checking what the policy actually covers and what it does not. Every policy clearly lists its inclusions and exclusions, and skipping this section can lead to issues when you need to raise a claim.
Before buying a policy, make sure you understand these:
● Hospitalisation expenses for eligible treatments
● Day-care procedures that do not require a 24-hour hospital stay
● Pre- and post-hospitalisation medical costs
● Treatments or medical conditions that may not be covered under the policy
Premium is often the first thing policy buyers compare while selecting a health insurance plan. While cost is an important factor, focusing only on the lowest premium may overlook other important details.
Two policies with similar premiums can differ significantly in areas, such as:
● Sum insured options
● Waiting periods
● Sub-limits on expenses
● Add-on coverage options
● Network hospital availability
Choosing a health insurance policy is not just about finding a lower premium. It is about making sure the policy works when you actually need it. Looking at details such as waiting periods, coverage limits, and exclusions helps you understand what kind of financial support the policy may provide during a medical emergency.
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