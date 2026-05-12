Holistic Approaches to Solving Hair Loss

The hair growth cycle is surprisingly sensitive. Each strand goes through phases — growth, transition, rest, and shedding. When something disrupts this cycle, whether it's a nutritional gap, a hormonal shift, or chronic stress, the effects don't show up immediately. Hair loss often appears weeks or even months after the triggering event, which makes it genuinely difficult to trace back to the source.

This delay is also why people often treat the wrong thing. They focus on what's happening at the scalp — dryness, flaking, thinning — without asking why it started in the first place.