Why People Are Separating Permanent and Temporary Phone Communication

Your phone is no longer an instrument for phone calls only. Today, it’s a multitasking device that covers many roles. You use it to create accounts, verify your online purchases, and stay connected with colleagues and potential partners in business or private life.

On the other hand, imagine you’ve shared your phone number with an online store or exposed it on an ad board. You might start getting an avalanche of spam messages every day. Your daily schedule will include annoying calls that make no sense or may even compromise your security.

How to stop this disaster? More and more customers opt for excluding their permanent phone numbers tied to a physical SIM from temporary online activities. For these purposes, they’re using temporary numbers from smart services like GetTempNumber, special burner apps with disposable mobile numbers, or at least several SIM cards.

Why should you consider separating your lasting phone communication from the brief one, too? What’s the best method for you? On this page, you’ll learn the answers.

Main Factors Forcing Users to Hide Their Real Phone Numbers

The main reason why many people refuse to use their SIM card number for temporary online activities is that they want to fix the borders of their personal life. Everyone may need to buy from a random online store, try a date on a dating app, or verify themselves on a rarely visited website. However, no one would like to pay for all of this with their privacy.

Spamming

Aggressive telemarketing verging on scam may seem less dangerous than data breaches. Nevertheless, it becomes more persistent and ubiquitous. As a result, blocking all calls from unknown numbers and deleting spam messages is now turning into a daily ritual.

You don’t have to post your real number on every website to trigger floods of spam. They may engulf you after the following quick actions:

● Completing quick verification at a store;

● Trying to earn a discount from a website;

● Renting a bike or using carsharing services;

● Booking tickets;

● Accessing public Wi-Fi networks;

● Ordering food delivery;

● Registering for a webinar or similar event.