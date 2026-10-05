Top 5 Water Closet Brands in India: A Complete Category Guide

The collection also focuses on everyday practicality. Smooth, glazed surfaces make the WCs easier to clean and maintain, while the designs are developed with regular bathroom use in mind. The combination of coordinated aesthetics, practical surfaces, and different design options makes the range suitable for both new bathrooms and renovation projects.

Cera

Cera offers water closets in different designs, formats, and configurations for residential and commercial bathrooms. Its range includes options suited to different layouts, installation requirements, and bathroom styles.

Parryware

Parryware offers water closets in various formats, shapes, and designs. Its selection caters to different bathroom spaces, with options to consider based on layout, installation requirements, and overall interior style.

Hindware

Hindware offers water closets across a range of designs and sizes for different bathroom settings. Its selection includes options for residential and commercial applications, allowing users to consider different formats based on their space and requirements.

Kohler

Kohler offers water closets in a variety of designs, formats, and finishes. Its range includes options for different bathroom layouts and interior preferences across residential and commercial spaces.

Types Of Water Closets

Understanding the main WC types makes it easier to choose a commode that works with your bathroom layout, plumbing, and everyday requirements: