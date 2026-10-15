Moving Into a High-Rise Apartment: What Renters Need to Plan Before Moving Day

More often than not, tower moves fall apart. The truck rolls in at 9 a.m., the driver walks up to a locked loading dock, and the front desk has zero clue about any reservation. Oh, and nobody booked the freight elevator. Meanwhile, the clock on the truck rental keeps running.

A move into a high-rise isn't harder than any other move, exactly. It just has more gatekeepers. The Census Bureau has estimated that Americans move roughly 11 times over a lifetime, so moving is an experience many renters know well. Most of them did it in a house or a three-story walk-up, though, where nobody asks for paperwork.

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The elevator decides everything

Most towers run a single freight elevator, reservation only. You're looking at two to four-hour slots. Weekends go weeks out, and plenty of buildings black out holidays and Friday evenings entirely. Then come the fees. Move-in fee, or a deposit, a few hundred dollars, and it's yours again only after staff has checked the pads and walls.

So the day you sign the lease, call the leasing office. Ask which door the movers have to use. Ask how long a truck can park at the curb. Answers vary a lot between buildings, even ones owned by the same company.

Why the mover matters more than the price

Plenty of crews spend their week emptying suburban houses. Put them in a building with a doorman and a dock schedule, and they stall. One reason is the certificate of insurance, or COI. Many property managers refuse to let a moving company through the door without one that names the building as an additional insured.

A company that works downtown towers every week can email that certificate in an hour. A company that doesn't might need three days, and by then the elevator slot is gone. This is the stuff that separates a clean move from a nightmare. And it's why a crew like Elatemoving is worth lining up well ahead of time.

Size up the sofa

Standard passenger elevator doors run about 36 inches. Your typical three-seat sofa comes in around 84 inches long and 36 inches deep. The freight car fits more. Of course it does. The trouble's elsewhere — hallway corners, unit doorways. A couch that sails into the elevator can still die at the turn outside 2714.

Rule one: tape measure comes out before anything else. Measure the furniture first. Then the elevator, the hallway turns, and the door. Some crews charge extra when a piece doesn't fit and has to go back down.

Make sure it's in writing

Front desk staff rotate. The person who promised everything on Tuesday might be off on move day, and the replacement has no idea. Email the leasing office. Save the replies. The list of what to confirm:

The date and exact time window for the freight elevator

Whether the building or the movers hang the protective pads

Who receives the COI, and how many days ahead it has to arrive

Where the truck parks, and for how many minutes

Fees, the deposit, and how long the refund takes (some buildings sit on it for weeks)

Pack for an elevator ride

Move day itself

One person should stand in the new apartment and another at the dock. Phones on speakers work fine for coordinating. Without splitting the crew, you've got a runner burning the whole day between floors and an idle elevator. Nobody wins. Take photos of any existing scuffs in the hallway and elevator before the first box is moved, then photograph the same spots once the last one is in. Dated photos end damage disputes quickly.

Forward the building's move-in rules to the crew a few days ahead, whether the booking is with Elate Moving or anybody else. Movers who read the policy arrive with the right pads, the right paperwork, and an honest time estimate, and that's half the battle.

The part to remember

So get all the annoying stuff out of the way early — ask the questions, reserve the elevator, sort out the insurance paperwork, measure anything big. Get those three done and the rest is downhill. But if you're inside two weeks — call the leasing office today. Freight slots vanish faster than anyone expects, and you don't want to be the one who waited.

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