In Indian families, compatibility has long been a shared conversation, not just a personal one. Horoscope matching, Kundli reading and zodiac sign comparisons are part of that tradition. For many people they are not a replacement for getting to know a partner. They are one more way to start a thoughtful conversation about temperament, timing and expectations.

Younger couples tend to use these tools differently from their parents. Instead of treating a chart as a verdict, many use it as a prompt:

What does it say about how each of us handles conflict?

Do we want similar things from the next five years?

Where might we need to be more patient with each other?

Seen this way, a compatibility reading works like a conversation starter, not a ruling on whether the relationship will succeed.

Five questions worth asking before you commit