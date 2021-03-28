Lighthouse Tourism: A Unique Aspect To Strengthen India

Aimed at strengthening the tourism sector in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has been working towards the promotion of a unique aspect of this zone called lighthouse tourism.

For this purpose, the Prime Minister said that a total of 71 lighthouses have been identified to increase lighthouse tourism.

Addressing the country in the 75th episode of the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said that Museum, Amphi-Theatre, Open Air Theatre, Cafeteria, Children’s Park, Eco-friendly Cottages and Landscaping will be prepared in all these lighthouses as per their capacity.

“We have talked on various other tourist places earlier in Mann Ki Baat program but lighthouses are unique in terms of tourism. These lighthouses have always been the center of attraction due to their structure.

“This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted. India is working towards strengthening tourism facilities in some of our lighthouses,” the Prime Minister said. (IANS/SP)