What is the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025? Here is the Explainer

The BJP-led NDA government proposed three new bills in the Lok Sabha on 20 August, 2025. The proposed bills caused a major uproar from the opposition. They stated that the new amendment bills proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah are “violative of the Constitution.”

The three bills proposed during the Monsoon session are as follows: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bills proposed during the Lok Sabha session deal with the removal of the PM, CM, and ministers in states and Union Territories. The bill provides for the automatic removal of ministers from their office if they are arrested for more than 30 days on charges that carry jail sentences of 5 years or more.

What is the PM CM Removal Bill?

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, or ministers if they remain under judicial custody for more than 30 days. If such a scenario arises and a leader stays in judicial custody on the 31st day, then he or she will cease to hold office from the following day.

What are the provisions of the bill?

There are two major grounds on which a minister can be removed from their position:

If he or she is accused of a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment for a period of 5 years or more.



If a minister has been arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days under judicial custody without bail.



The process for removing any minister under the PM CM removal bill follows a designated procedure. If a minister from the central government is detained for involvement in a criminal act, the President will remove him or her on the advice of the Prime Minister. If the Prime Minister fails to act before the mandated deadline, then the minister will automatically cease to hold office after the 31st day.

The same procedure applies at the state level, where the Governor will act on the advice of the Chief Minister. A minister removed under these provisions may be re-appointed to the position after release from judicial custody.

See Also: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM Tomorrow

Extension of the Bill to UTs

Two other bills were subsequently proposed by Amit Shah to apply these provisions of the PM–CM removal bill to the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to remove the Chief Minister or any other minister from Jammu and Kashmir if arrested on serious criminal charges. The bill amends the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019, which reorganised Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs—Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.



The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to remove any minister from Puducherry if he or she is detained in custody for a criminal offence. This bill amends the Act under which a legislative assembly and a council of ministers were established for the government of Puducherry. The grounds of removal follow the same procedure as the One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment Bill, 2025.



Why was it proposed?