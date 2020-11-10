Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Lucknow To Celebrate The Occasion Of Mini Deepotsav

This will the first Deepotsav program in the state capital

Deepotsav
The mini 'Deepotsav' in Lucknow will take place on November 13 when one lakh 'diyas' will be lit. Pixabay

While Lord Ram’s Ayodhya will celebrate Diwali with a magnificent ‘Deepotsav’ by lighting 5.51 lakh earthen lamps, Lucknow – the city believed to have been built by Ram’s younger brother Laxman – will also celebrate the occasion with a mini ‘Deepotsav’.

The mini ‘Deepotsav’ in Lucknow will take place on November 13 when one lakh ‘diyas’ are lit along the banks of the Gomti river. All the earthen lamps are being made from cow dung and women belonging to various self-help groups working overtime to make colorful diyas.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Additional Chief Secretary Panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that the event was generating employment for women who are making diyas in their homes.

“We are also making idols by mixing cow dung with mud and ash. Apart from this, we are so making toys for Diwali which are a part of the tradition. There are over 5,000 women involving this task,” said Jyoti, a member of one such self-help group.

ALSO READ: Crocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families

The main program will be organized at the Hanuman Setu in collaboration with the Gau Sewa Aayog and Aajivika Mission.

This will the first Deepotsav program in the state capital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several ministers are likely to attend the ‘Deepotsav’ in Lucknow. (IANS)

