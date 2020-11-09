Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Crocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Crocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families

Crocs donated in Cheeta Camp, Mankhurd, Maharashtra in partnership with CRY and S4S

0
Crocs
The initiative is carried out by Jeevan Dhara, a project supported by CRY, works at the grassroots level and has deep connections to those at Cheeta Camp. Pinterest

As yet another example of fashion with a cause, international footwear brand Crocs, Inc. has donated 5,000 pairs of shoes to migrant families in Cheeta Camp, Mankhurd, Maharashtra in partnership with CRY and S4S. The donation aims to provide relief to vulnerable families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, by providing easy-to-clean and comfortable shoes.

The initiative is carried out by Jeevan Dhara, a project supported by CRY works at the grassroots level and has deep connections to those at Cheeta Camp. The donation brought ease of mind and overall wellbeing during this unprecedented time.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Talking about why such initiatives are crucial at these unprecedented times, Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director (west), CRY (Child Rights and You) says, “While all sections of society are facing the brunt of this on gong crisis, there are considerably worse issues in the slums. Living in congested homes with narrow alleys, there is no prospect of social distancing leading to a higher chance of getting infected and constantly lurking fear of the disease. With children, unable to go to school not only has their education come to a standstill as they do not have access to devices and the internet, but the threat of child labor and early marriage is also very real. With the parents losing livelihoods, the children battle with the increase in violence in their own homes.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

She adds “In terms of nutrition and health, what used to be a malnutrition issue is now exacerbated by hunger and starvation and parents not taking the children for regular monitoring and immunizations leading to an increase in health problems. With these extremely critical circumstances, the families are not feeling any cause for hope and are living day to day. An association with Crocs provides the community a ray of hope ï¿½ while everyone is providing food, the families are using their old footwear some in a rather deplorable condition. With the distribution of high-quality, all-weather footwear the families are not worried about purchasing shoes. These shoes work wonderfully well to protect the feet walking through the narrow lanes of the slums.”

Crocs
Lallubhai shanty compound in the Mankhurd section of Mumbai. Pinterest

Buddy Teaser, President & CEO, Soles4Souls said “We are thrilled to continue our global partnership with Crocs. Helping to distribute thousands of pairs around the region to more than a half dozen countries is another great example of how for-profit and not for profit companies can solve business challenges while helping those in need”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: हैदराबाद के लिए यह सीजन अच्छा रहा : विलियम्सन

Earlier in the year, the brand and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined forces to support the frontline workers by donating 10,000 pairs of shoes in India and the US under the global donation program “A Free Pair for Healthcare”. Under the program, Crocs has donated over 860,000 shoes across the globe to healthcare professionals. Crocs have always been a brand that encourages everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes. In the face of adversity and the coronavirus pandemic, many individuals needed that support more than ever.

ALSO READ: A Home Away From Home: A Joyful Guide To Your Visit In Goa

Sumit Dhingra, Managing Director of Crocs India said, “We know that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs. That’s why are pleased to join hands with CRY and support the society by donating 5,000 pairs of shoes to women and children in Cheeta Camp. We are hopeful that this donation will add comfort to the lives of migrant families. We will continue to work relentlessly and serve the community to ensure we reach out to those in need.” (IANS)

Previous articleAttractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Attractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant study, researchers have explored whether attractive food might seem healthier to consumers. According to the study, published in the Journal of Marketing,...
Read more
India

Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man

NewsGram Desk - 0
With complaints of back pain from women at home washing dishes bending before the sink and himself experiencing the same, 63-year old industrialist K....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Bisexual People More Likely to Smoke Than Straight

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bisexual young people are more likely to smoke than their straight counterparts, say, researchers. Published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the study followed 7,843 youths...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Crocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As yet another example of fashion with a cause, international footwear brand Crocs, Inc. has donated 5,000 pairs of shoes to migrant families in...
Read more

Attractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant study, researchers have explored whether attractive food might seem healthier to consumers. According to the study, published in the Journal of Marketing,...
Read more

Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With complaints of back pain from women at home washing dishes bending before the sink and himself experiencing the same, 63-year old industrialist K....
Read more

Bisexual People More Likely to Smoke Than Straight

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bisexual young people are more likely to smoke than their straight counterparts, say, researchers. Published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the study followed 7,843 youths...
Read more

Guidelines for Travelling in Train During COVID

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the COVID-19 pandemic, public transport was limited to essential workers, those wanting to commute for other jobs were not permitted to use this...
Read more

People’s Efficiency in Work From Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown forced people across the globe to embrace remote working. What was a perk is now the norm. While one has managed to...
Read more

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Likely to Cause Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are likely to die early. "The good news is life expectancy has increased in people...
Read more

Plastic Pollution Having Impact on Marine Environment

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that the combined environmental threat of plastic pollution and ocean acidification is having significant impacts on species...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada