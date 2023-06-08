Girl who watched 'The Kerala Story' with BJP MP Pragya Thakur goes missing again

"Family has lodged a missing complaint, and a search operation is being carried out. Once the girl is found, her statement would be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly," Anil Bajpayi, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station, told IANS.



When the girl went missing once on May 11, the family had sought help from Pragya Singh Thakur, their MP, and she was finally recovered with the help of the police. Pragya Singh Thakur had included her in the group of women she had taken with her to watch 'The Kerala Story; - the controversial movie about alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala by Muslim men.



The woman went missing on the morning of May 15. The family claimed that she was not in the house when they woke up. They also alleged that when they went to file a complaint, the police were not ready to cooperate, citing the earlier instance.