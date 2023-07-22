Woman priest in MP alleges molestation, threatens self-immolation near CM's house

A woman priest in Madhya Pradesh has alleged molestation by three male priests of a shrine in Indore and threatened to immolate herself if no action is taken against the accused.

The sadhvi claimed that she made several attempts to get an FIR registered against the accused. However, the police did pay any heed to her complaint.

She made the allegation at Indore Press Club and threatened to self-immolate in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's residence if no FIR gets registered in the next 24 hours.