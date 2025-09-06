Madhya Pradesh to tap veteran officials to steer Simhastha 2028 preparations

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 6: The Madhya Pradesh government will engage senior administrative and police officials who served in Ujjain during the past two Simhastha (Kumbh) festivals to prepare for the 2028 event.

A decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav late on Friday night to draw on the experience of former officials, including retirees, who had served during the 2004 and 2016 events.

CM Yadav stated that Simhastha 2028 is a prestigious event, and their experience will be invaluable for its success.

He added that the state has also studied the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj early this year to ensure the Ujjain event is exemplary in terms of convenience for devotees.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana were among the senior officials present at the meeting.

Yadav stated that a detailed meeting was also held on Tuesday last, and such reviews and consultations would continue.