Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed in Trailer-Bike Collision in Dindori

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 5 (IANS) Four persons including a minor girl died in a road accident on Wednesday along the Jabalpur–Amarkant road near Kohni village, an official said.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a heavy trailer under circumstances that remain under investigation.

The impact was so severe that all four riders, believed to be from the same family, sustained fatal injuries. Police arrived promptly at the scene and attempted to rescue the teenager -- a girl aged around 13-14 -- who was found in critical condition.

Despite efforts to stabilise her, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a nearby hospital and was declared brought dead.

The man riding the motorcycle died instantly, while two adult women also lost their lives in the crash.