Two Children killed, dozen injured in school van-SUV collision in Kota

The deceased children were students of a private school in Etawa. The accident site was marked by twisted metal and shattered glass, reflecting the intensity of the collision. "It appears that a tyre burst caused the driver to lose control, leading to the head-on crash," a police officer at the scene said.

As word of the tragedy spread, families of the students gathered at the hospital, where scenes of grief and mourning unfolded. The cries of parents echoed through the corridors as doctors attended to the injured.

Police have seized both vehicles and begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over road safety and vehicle maintenance standards for school transport in the region.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

