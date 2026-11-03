Police arrests two brothers in link with Kuno cheetah’s death, first such cheetah hunting incident in the independent India

THE KILLING of male cheetah, who was found wounded on Monday 25, 2026 in Sheopur forest division, with five gunshot about 50 kilometers from his home Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, occurred due to a fun-hunting hobby of two brothers, the Special Task Force (STF) said on Monday November 2, 2026.

The cheetah, also known as Kuno Nirva Gaurav or KNG-22, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday October 27, 2026 during the treatment in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The STF has also denied the possibility that the 19 month old’s killing was motivated by illegal trade and no organised wildlife crime or illegal wildlife trade syndicate involved.

The two brothers named, Bhagwan Singh and Pritam Singh are now under arrest for the killing of Cheetah, KNG-22 and the gun used in the crime- also called bharmar gun- has also been recovered.

This is the first such hunting instance since the launch of Project Cheetah launched in September 2022 to revive the extinct cheetah species in India.

The duo Killed cheetah instead of hunting wild boar

The STF arrested Bhagwan Singh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. During the interrogation with STF officials, the accused revealed that both he and his brother, Pritam Singh, on Saturday October 24, 2026 were on their way to hunt a wild boar in forest near Nitanwas Village, Vijaypur (Sheopur). When they traced the cheetah around them they opened fire from their licensed, double-barreled, muzzle-loading (cap-lock) gun, and later left the scene in hurry. Based on the statement, Morena police also took Pritam Singh in custody later.