Tendulkar named 'Smile Ambassador' for Maha oral hygiene campaign

The 'Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan' is an all-India initiative by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to create awareness about oral hygiene and health among the masses.



It highlights a five-point oral hygiene agenda like brushing teeth twice daily, rinsing after every meal, eating healthy and nutritious food, avoiding smoking or chewing tobacco to prevent oral cancer, and going for dental check-up at least twice a year.



The IDA said in a statement that this campaign will lead the country to optimal healthcare and pave the way for a new model of oral hygiene, but it can be achieved only with the participation of all the stakeholders.