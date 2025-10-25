Woman Doctor’s suicide: Maharashtra resident doctors launch protest; threaten to strike work if action against culprits not taken

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Following the tragic suicide by a 26-year-old female doctor in Satara after being repeatedly raped by a police officer and being pressurised by an MP to falsify medical reports of accused in jail, there has been a wave of anger in the medical fraternity over the issue. Resident doctors under the banner of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), staged protests at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday over the issue. As part of their demonstration, doctors wore black armbands to express grief and anger over the incident.

More than 8,000 resident doctors across the state participated in the protest, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the case by either the CID or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Several female doctors at KEM Hospital expressed fear and insecurity, stating that they worry such incidents could happen again if action is not taken.

Speaking to IANS, resident doctor Sameer Warge said, “After this incident, we have tied black ribbons and are carrying out a working protest. OPD and emergency services have not been stopped. However, if our demands are not met, we will intensify the protest. We are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and proper functioning of the POSH committee so that there is a sense of accountability and deterrence. For now, we are continuing our duties, but if this situation persists, we will be forced to stop work.”