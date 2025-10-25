Surprise Inspections at Hyderabad Gyms to Check Steroid Abuse

As part of the special drive, the DCA conducted surprise inspections at 20 gyms across Hyderabad in coordination with the local police authorities.

The inspections were carried out at gyms located in Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Narsingi, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Kothapet, Kukatpally, and Suraram, said Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, DCA.

According to the DCA, the abuse of anabolic-androgenic steroids poses significant health risks. These drugs, often misused by bodybuilders to enhance muscle growth, can lead to a range of adverse effects, including cardiovascular issues, liver damage, mood swings, and hormonal imbalances. Moreover, long-term abuse can result in severe health complications such as infertility, kidney failure, and psychiatric disorders.

Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalise decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anaesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery. Only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual.