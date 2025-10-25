Maharashtra Doctor Found Dead: Suicide Note Alleges Rape and Harassment by Police Officer and Local MP

A female doctor who worked at the Government Sub-District Hospital in Phaltan, Satara, Maharashtra was found dead in a hotel room on 23rd October 2025. She left behind a chilling four-page suicide note where she named several people, including a police sub-inspector who raped her multiple times and a local MP who harassed and pressured her to fabricate medical records.

The suicide note alleges that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on at least four occasions, as per the police. It is to be noted that the sub-inspector was a relative of hers, and they hailed from Beed. She also accused her landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar, of sexual assault and intimidation. There were also claims about being forced to produce fake fitness certificates and post-mortem reports for people in custody by police and political figures.