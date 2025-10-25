Maharashtra Doctor Found Dead: Suicide Note Alleges Rape and Harassment by Police Officer and Local MP

Maharashtra doctor dies by suicide, naming police and political figures in her note.
She alleged sexual harassment and coercion to falsify medical records.
Outrage grows; MARD demands SIT probe and political accountability.
A female doctor who worked at the Government Sub-District Hospital in Phaltan, Satara, Maharashtra was found dead in a hotel room on 23rd October 2025. She left behind a chilling four-page suicide note where she named several people, including a police sub-inspector who raped her multiple times and a local MP who harassed and pressured her to fabricate medical records.
The suicide note alleges that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on at least four occasions, as per the police. It is to be noted that the sub-inspector was a relative of hers, and they hailed from Beed. She also accused her landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar, of sexual assault and intimidation. There were also claims about being forced to produce fake fitness certificates and post-mortem reports for people in custody by police and political figures.
Maharashtra’s medical community and the political circle have been outraged by the death and the suicide note. There has been a call for a protest and a demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an impartial investigation into the case by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD). Congress has also heavily criticized the ruling party for not being able to protect the women of the state.
The 26-year-old doctor had worked for almost two years at the rural hospital and was just about to complete her service bond. Her family claimed that her complaints and pleas regarding the harassment fell on deaf ears. She had complained multiple times about the issue to senior police officials.
The suicide note shows the trauma she had been going through because of the coercion and harassment, leading her to take such a step. The case has been registered, and the involved sub-inspector has been suspended pending investigation. The matter will now be reviewed by an inquiry team.
The incident highlights the frequent political interference in rural and semi-urban regions, leaving doctors in government service vulnerable. It has raised concerns and discussions regarding the integrity of those who hold power and the protection of medical professionals from abuse. [Rh/Eth]
