Leprosy Now a 'Notifiable Disease' in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) In a major boost to fight leprosy, the Maharashtra government on Saturday declared that the chronic infectious condition is a “notifiable disease”.

The mandate will help curb the spread of leprosy and ensure early treatment for the patients.

As per the new directive, every diagnosed case must be notified within two weeks to the respective District Health Office, Assistant Director (Health Services – Leprosy), and local municipal health authorities.

Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae bacteria. Symptoms include discoloured skin patches, lack of ability to feel touch, pressure, pain, muscle weakness, deformities, particularly in hands, feet, and face, and the inability to close eyes and poor vision.

Despite being completely curable, fear, stigma, and misconceptions have prevented people from seeking proper treatment.

The Health Department emphasised that early detection and complete treatment are crucial to preventing deformities and disabilities among patients.

The state has also set an ambitious target of achieving a “Leprosy-Free Maharashtra by 2027.”