In Nagaland’s Kezoma, an Old Grain Finds New Ground

Seeds of change

The turning point came in 2023 when Kezoma’s village council members attended the International Year of Millets event at the 24th Hornbill Festival in Kohima. “Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio spoke about the health benefits and economic prospects of millets,” recalled Naki. “We came back with the resolve to start cultivating millets on a large scale since our village was already familiar with the crop.”

District Agriculture Officer Yhome confirmed that until 2024, millet cultivation was limited to very small pockets. “There were no records of the area under cultivation, probably less than one hectare in total,” he said. “Farmers used to grow millets on small plots of 10–20 square feet each.”

Naki said that because cultivation had been abandoned for decades, the village faced a scarcity of seeds. “We made efforts to collect seeds throughout the year,” he said. “The varieties native to our village include Vipoho Chü, Chütole, Mezhochü, and Chüyole Chü.”

This year, under an extensive drive launched by the village, khels (clans), churches, and self-help groups participated in the mass cultivation. Nothutso Thami, leader of Yohotsomi B Khel, said about 70 farmers from his khel sowed millets on two hectares of land in March. “By mid to late July, the batch was ready for harvest,” he said. From this land, they harvested around 400 kilograms of millet.

Thami said four millet varieties native to Kezoma were cultivated this year. The village harvested about four to five tonnes in total, according to records maintained by the Village Council Secretary, Vizovo Yongo. “Around 400 farmers participated in cultivation,” Yongo said.

Government efforts

As part of the National Food Security Mission, agriculture officials organised a millet demonstration in March to train farmers. Yhome said Kezoma’s climate, arid-humid and moderate, is well-suited for millets. “Kezoma, along with Chiechama and Mima, has taken millet farming to a higher scale,” he said. “Cultivation went down to almost zero but has now reached about 10 hectares, and we expect it to grow.”

The department also provided machinery and logistical support. “The millet mill provided by the government has made de-husking less time-consuming,” Naki said.

Thami added that the financial support helped farmers during the mass cultivation drive and during logistics for the Millet Festival held on August 30.

However, the revival is not without challenges. Farmer Eyosanu noted, “Once the millets start bearing seeds, we have to guard the fields day and night to prevent birds from infesting the crops. This is a crucial two-to-three-week period before harvest.”