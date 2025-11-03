Andhra Politics on Fire After Jogi Ramesh’s Arrest in Liquor Scam: YSRCP Blames TDP for ‘Framing’

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a political storm following the arrest of YSRCP leader and former Minister Jogi Ramesh in connection with an adulterated liquor case. He was taken into custody on 2nd November 2025 from his residence in the NTR district by a joint team of the Excise Department, Special Investigation Team (SIT), and local police.

The key accused, Addepalli Janardhana Rao, reportedly alleged that Ramesh directed and financed an illegal liquor manufacturing racket, which led to Ramesh’s arrest. The YSRCP described the arrest as an attempt to harass the party and Ramesh. However, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) denied the allegations, calling it the natural course of law without any political intervention.

There was a state-wide investigation into the production and sale of adulterated liquor after several health hazards came to light. Jogi Ramesh was named by the prime accused, Janardhana Rao, who alleged that Ramesh had encouraged him to resume illegal liquor production and had promised ₹3 crore for setting up a distillery in Africa. It was found that the racket was active across parts of Annamayya and NTR districts and may have begun when Ramesh was still a minister in 2023.