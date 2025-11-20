Courtroom Corruption in Mumbai: Clerk Held in ₹15 Lakh Court Bribe; FIR Points to Sessions Judge's Role

As per ACB reports, an associate was attending court for a commercial suit on behalf of the complainant when he was allegedly summoned to the courthouse washroom by the clerk. It is reported that the clerk demanded a bribe, asking for “something” to be done for the judge to obtain a favourable order. Investigations also show that the clerk and the judge were frequently in contact with each other even after working hours. The ACB has alleged that the judge played an “active role” in the offence.

The clerk reportedly demanded a sum of ₹25 lakh, part of which was for the judge. The ACB has booked the clerk and the judge under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The clerk has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a special court. Since then, he has filed a bail application, which has been strongly opposed by the ACB, citing his close communication with the judge that could lead to witness intimidation and evidence tampering.