Who is Nida Khan, Linked to the TCS Nashik Religious Conversion Case? Family Claims She is Pregnant and is at Home

The shocking TCS Nashik controversy shook the entire country after news emerged that the Maharashtra police had arrested seven employees, including one woman and an HR lead, following complaints of sexual harassment and forced religious conversions. The controversy sparked nationwide outrage as victims came forward, describing their mental trauma and how they were assaulted and coerced into practicing religious activities.

TCS has suspended several of its employees who were involved in the conversion scandal. The police have arrested seven people linked to the case and have named HR head Nida Khan as the mastermind behind the crime. They further added that she was absconding at the time.

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The accused in the case are as follows: Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, and others. Nida Khan is among the eight accused in the religious conversion case, and her family has reacted to the ongoing legal and criminal allegations.

Who is Nida Khan?

According to NDTV, Nida Khan’s family has reportedly told the media that she is currently expecting her first child. She worked at a TCS-linked office in Nashik, Maharashtra. According to her family, she joined the BPO company in 2021 and was born and raised in Nashik.

Nida Khan moved to Mumbai after her marriage in 2026 and has been living there since. Her family has denied her involvement in the forced conversion allegations and claimed that their daughter is innocent. Her father told Hindustan Times, “My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people.”