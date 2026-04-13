TCS Suspends Employees Involved in Nashik Sexual Assault Case after Complaints of Religious Conversion and Sexual Harassment

In a recent development, Tala Consultancy Service (TCS) has suspended several of its employees following allegations linking them to forceful religious conversions and sexual harassment. Earlier, the Nashik police arrested six employees working at TCS’s Nashik branch after eight women filed complaints alleging years of sexual and mental harassment at the organisation. So far, nine FIRs have been filed accusing TCS employees of misconduct at the workplace

As of 13 April 2026, seven people, including the assistant general manager of the Nashik branch, have been apprehended, TOI reported. The Nashik sexual assault case first emerged in March 2026. In the same month, one employee came forward and filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp police station, stating that her religious sentiments had been hurt at the workplace over the course of three years.

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The complainant also mentioned that one of her male colleagues had sexually exploited her. The Nashik police began their investigation to gather further evidence.

The investigation brought to light other victims, who later filed complaints against employees at the organisation, citing similar allegations. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan told reporters that the victims had reported the situation to some senior employees, including women, but no action was taken. ‘A case has been filed against them. The inquiry is underway. I think the involvement of more people will also come to light in this,’ said Mahajan.

Who were the accused in the Nashik sexual assault case?