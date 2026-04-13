TCS Suspends Employees Involved in Nashik Sexual Assault Case after Complaints of Religious Conversion and Sexual Harassment

Key Points:
Nine FIRs has been filed against TCS employees accusing them of sexual harassment, exploitation, religious conversion etc.
The Nashik sexual assault case first emerged in March 2026 when a woman filed complaint at the Deolali Camp police station
The Indian Express reported that the group was purposefully targeting Hindu employees ‘with the intention of converting them to Islam.
In a recent development, Tala Consultancy Service (TCS) has suspended several of its employees following allegations linking them to forceful religious conversions and sexual harassment. Earlier, the Nashik police arrested six employees working at TCS’s Nashik branch after eight women filed complaints alleging years of sexual and mental harassment at the organisation. So far, nine FIRs have been filed accusing TCS employees of misconduct at the workplace
As of 13 April 2026, seven people, including the assistant general manager of the Nashik branch, have been apprehended, TOI reported. The Nashik sexual assault case first emerged in March 2026. In the same month, one employee came forward and filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp police station, stating that her religious sentiments had been hurt at the workplace over the course of three years.
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The complainant also mentioned that one of her male colleagues had sexually exploited her. The Nashik police began their investigation to gather further evidence.
The investigation brought to light other victims, who later filed complaints against employees at the organisation, citing similar allegations. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan told reporters that the victims had reported the situation to some senior employees, including women, but no action was taken. ‘A case has been filed against them. The inquiry is underway. I think the involvement of more people will also come to light in this,’ said Mahajan.
As per reports, the accused in the alleged sexual assault case include Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, and others. The police have also taken the firm’s HR manager into custody for failing to take appropriate action despite receiving complaints.
The IT service company responded after the case gained widespread attention. The company said in a statement that it had suspended all employees under investigation.
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A spokesperson from TCS stated, “The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.” The company also highlighted its workplace code of conduct policies, stating that “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.”
According to sources, The Indian Express reported that the group was purposefully targeting Hindu employees ‘with the intention of converting them to Islam.
They tried to influence such employees financially.’ The complaints included instances of employees being forced to adopt certain religious rituals and being subjected to molestation and mental harassment. In one of the allegations, complainants stated that a male employee had coerced others into eating non-vegetarian food.
A special investigation team comprising 12 members has been formed to thoroughly look into the matter, including recording witness statements and analysing technical evidence.
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