Did Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Hire a Contract Killer to Kill Pune-Based Businessman Ketan Agarwal? New Details Emerge

AS FRESH DETAILS emerge in the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case, more evidence suggests that co-accused Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) had allegedly explored other options, which eventually led to Agarwal’s death on June 18, 2026. The deceased and his fiancée, Siya Goyal, were visiting the now-infamous Lohagad Fort, now informally known as Siya Point, in Maharashtra when Agarwal fell to his death into a 400-foot gorge. The investigation has named two main accused in the case: Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Ever since the investigation began in the case, various pieces of evidence have emerged suggesting that the co-accused had remained in regular contact following Goyal’s engagement to Agarwal. The couple got engaged in February 2026 and were planning to get married in November 2026 in a lavish wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Ketan Agarwal was a 26-year-old Pune-based businessman from a well-to-do family. He was serving as the Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of his family’s real estate business, Success Group.

see Also: From a Failed Murder Attempt to Destroying Passport: 3 Shocking Details From Ketan Agarwal Murder Case



New Details in Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

In a recent development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, reports state that Goyal and Chaudhary had allegedly hired a contract killer while planning the murder. According to Bhaskar English, the alleged contract killer refused to be a part of the plan after learning about Ketan Agarwal's background. Police said they had recovered CCTV footage showing Goyal and Chaudhary meeting the contract killer at a hotel in Pune, Maharashtra.

In another shocking revelation, it has been revealed that the couple had allegedly watched Japanese videos based on criminal investigations right before their arrest. As per reports, the videos allegedly included ways to evade arrest. They also featured tips such as remaining calm during police questioning, maintaining body language, and etc. Their browsing history allegedly contained links to these Japanese videos.

See Also: "Wedding That Won't Happen": Siya Goyal's Alleged Snapchat Texts Offer New Clues in the Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Earlier, it was also revealed that the co-accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case had allegedly been influenced by the 2025 Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. As per reports, Raja Raghuvanshi went missing during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. His decomposed body was recovered from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2, 2025. He was allegedly pushed to death by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was later detained in Uttar Pradesh along with her alleged lover, Raja Singh. Sonam had taken the help of three people including her alleged lover in conspiring to kill her husband.

Reports Claim Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were Already Married



Latest reports also allege that both Goyal and Chaudhary had already been married. As per a Pune police official, the duo had tied the knot long before Siya Goyal was engaged to Ketan Agarwal. A senior Pune Rural Police officer stated earlier this month, “Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are also unconfirmed reports about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered.”

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody, which has been extended until July 29, 2026.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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