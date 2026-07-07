Siya Goyal Allegedly Learnt From Sonam's Murder of Her Husband Raja Raghuvanshi: Police Investigation Reveals

AS THE KETAN AGARWAL MURDER CASE continues to progress, new updates keep emerging. On July 3, 2026, both Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22), who are co-accused in the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan Agarwal, were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

In a recent development, it has been revealed that Pune Police have found significant similarities between the Ketan Agarwal murder case and the 2025 murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Investigators believe that the Raja Raghuvanshi case, in which he was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, may have influenced Siya Goyal in allegedly conspiring to murder Ketan Agarwal.

See Also: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”

Businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, left for their honeymoon on May 20, 2025, after which the couple went missing. Later, Raja Raghuvanshi’s decomposed body was recovered from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra, Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested by the Meghalaya Police on murder charges on June 9, 2025. A year later, the Ketan Agarwal murder case took place, with investigators noting striking similarities between the two cases.

Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal were set to get married in November 2026 in Rajasthan and had been engaged since February 2026. According to several reports, Goyal was allegedly in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. The duo had reportedly been in regular contact with each other for months.

Police officials, as quoted by NDTV, stated that both Ketan Agarwal and Raja Raghuvanshi were allegedly pushed to their deaths from a cliff. The police suspect that the Raghuvanshi case allegedly helped Goyal and Chaudhary orchestrate their plan to murder Ketan Agarwal.

How are the Ketan Agarwal and Raja Raghuvanshi murder cases related?

According to a report by NDTV, the police have allegedly found digital evidence indicating that Siya Goyal had researched the details of the Raja Raghuvanshi case. The police claimed that Goyal’s browsing history allegedly included searches related to the legal rights of women in prison and whether women are beaten in police custody.

As quoted by NDTV, the police have referred to Agarwal’s death as a “crime of desperation.” The police said, “Personal relations and her (Siya Goyal) thought process led her to believe this was the way to go about it. The transactional element between the families also played a role in her decision.” The police have recovered Siya Goyal’s phone from her residence, which has been sent to the forensic department as part of the ongoing investigation.

What is the Raja Raghuvanshi case?

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi suddenly disappeared during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. Their families filed a missing persons report on May 22, 2025, and after a prolonged search operation, Raja Raghuvanshi’s decomposed body was recovered from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya on June 2, 2025.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to investigate Raja Raghuvanshi’s death, which later revealed further gory details in the case. According to reports, his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had allegedly conspired to murder her husband with the help of three other people who were allegedly hired to kill him.

Sonam was arrested in Uttar Pradesh, and her alleged lover, Raja Singh Kushwaha, was also apprehended for allegedly conspiring to murder Raja Raghuvanshi.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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