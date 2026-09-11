Mumbai Serial Cat Killer on the Loose: FIR Filed After Nearly 20 Cats Found Dead and Mutilated; PETA Announces Rs 50K Reward for Information on Killer

In a report published on PETA India’s official website, the organization shared that an FIR has been filed in the matter with the help of local caregiver Pathan and the RCF Police Station. As per the report, the police have been investigating the case to identify the killer behind the crime. As part of the investigation, they have also been reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations.

PETA India has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone with information related to the crime that could assist in the arrest of the person responsible for killing the cats. The organization also shared two photographs of the cats whose bodies were recently discovered. This is not an isolated incident. Pathan has shared that she has found the bodies of 15–20 cats over the last month, suggesting the involvement of a serial killer behind the killings.

Back in August 2026, Pathan found the bodies of some cats that had been completely mutilated. She later found six dead cats on September 4, 2026, whose internal organs were visible, implying that they had been tortured. She found another dead cat along with a kitten the following day. Pathan told ThePrint, “I was convinced that some unknown person had deliberately and cruelly killed the stray cats in the area. After that, I complained to PETA.”

After the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which deals with treating animals cruelly. The police have also invoked Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with a person who commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering any animal useless. The news has gone viral on social media, gaining widespread traction on X as well. Several users have demanded appropriate action against the perpetrators involved in the crime, with users calling the news “sick” and “disturbing.”

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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