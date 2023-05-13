Manipur: 5 BJP MLAs among 10 tribal legislators demands separate state for tribals

Amid the ethnic unrest in Manipur, 10 tribal MLAs of various parties, including that of the BJP in a significant development, on Friday, indirectly demanded a separate state for the Kuki tribals.



The 10 legislators -- five of the BJP, two belonging to JD-U, two Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and one Independent MLA, demanded "Separate Administration" for the tribals, who constitute around 37 to 40 per cent of the total of 27.21 lakhs population (2011 census).



In a signed statement, the MLAs said that the unabated violence that began on May 3 in Manipur perpetrated by majority Meiteis tacitly supported by the state government against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the state of Manipur.



"Our people can no longer exist under Manipur as the hatred against our tribal community reached such a height that MLAs, Ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, common men, women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties. To live amidst the Meitei again is as good as death for our people," the statement said.



It said, therefore, "as elected representatives of the people, we today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur".



"We have also decided to hold a political consultation with our people at the earliest regarding further course of action."



"As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek from the Union of India a separate administration under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur," the statement stated.