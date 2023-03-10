Maharashtra government says 10-yr-old dead tribal girl was a victim of 'bonded labor'

In a shocking admission, Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit informed the state legislature on Friday that a minor tribal girl - who died in September 2022 - worked as a 'bonded labor', a practice abolished 47 years ago.

Gavit's statement came in the Legislative Council and attracted strong criticism from the Opposition MLCs during a question on the issue of the Ashram Shalas in the state.

As Gavit replied to a query on the Ashram Shalas (schools) run for tribal kids, he was also asked to respond on the death of a 10-year-old tribal girl in Nashik six months ago.

The Minister said that the girl had been taken to work in the adjoining Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar district but since she was not in good health, the family which employed her had dumped the girl outside her parents' home.