Manipur CM urges people not to block roads, return looted arms

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to the people not to block roads and return the looted arms to the nearest security posts, "otherwise the government will take strict action as per law".



Singh, in his appeal, said that at a large number of locations, the people are violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads, causing immense obstacles to free movement of relief materials for inmates in relief camps.



The road blocks also hindered transportation and movement of security personnel to meet security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the state, he said.



The Chief Minister said that such roadblocks are increasing the hardship of our already traumatised people in relief camps, including pregnant women and young children, by halting movement of health personnel, medicine, food, milk and water meant for them.