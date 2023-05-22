TN transportation: Orders bus conductors not to accept Rs 2,000 notes from passengers

The Tamil Nadu State Transportation, Tirunelveli, has issued a circular instructing bus conductors not to accept Rs 2,000 denomination notes from passengers or exchange the same for lower value note.



Oral instructions have been given by other State Transport Undertakings to their bus conductors on similar lines.



Meanwhile, retail outlets and fuel stations have also stopped accepting Rs 2,000 denomination notes.



Meanwhile the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a circular instructing the branch officials not to ask the public who come for exchange of the Rs 2,000 notes to fill in a challan/slip.



"The RBI has clearly stated that the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender and hence it is not understood as to why all these details are required to be submitted to the bank by the public for exchanging the notes. It is cumbersome for the public as well as for the bank employees/officers," said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) in a letter to Indian Banks' Association (IBA).



Stating that the prescribed procedure is unwarranted, Venkatachalam urged IBA to come out with a uniform procedure for banks to follow while exchanging the Rs 2,000 notes.



"The bank management are yet to come out of the Rs 500/Rs 1,000 banknote demonisation syndrome. Demonitisation is different and withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note is different," Venkatachalam told IANS.



The slip for exchange and deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes has its roots in the RBI's May 19 circular to the banks on the withdrawal of the said currency.