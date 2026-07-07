Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Militant Ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul District, Fourth Fatal Attack This Year

TWO PERSONNEL OF THE ASSAM RIFLES — India’s paramilitary force for border security — have been killed in an ambush by unidentified militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday, July 6, 2026. On Monday afternoon, the military convoy was traveling on the National Highway-202 located near Nungshang Kong (Lungshang river) when the ambush took place. This incident marks the fourth fatal ambush that has taken place in the conflict-torn Manipur state this year.

As per reports, the personnel were a part of the 40th Assam Rifles, and were enroute to the Shangshak Battalion military base. The ambush took place around 1.30 P.M., injuring both the Assam rifles personnel who later succumbed to their injuries. Security forces rushed to the ambush spot and there was an exchange of fire. Villagers inhabiting the area claim that intensive firing and repeated explosions continued for well over two hours.

The Manipur police said in a statement that further operations are underway to neutralize the situation. “Security forces rushed to the site of the attack and there was an exchange of fire. Further operations are underway to neutralize the militants,” the statement, posted on X, read.

The Assam Rifles have yet to make a statement acknowledging the situation, while no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

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The two Assam Rifles personnel who died in the militant ambush have been identified as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Constable CM Singh.

Chief Minister Condemns Deadly Militant Strike

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has condemned this incident, and extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased. In a statement acknowledging the incident, Singh stated: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated. The Government of Manipur is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and remains steadfast in upholding peace, security, and the rule of law.”

NSCN-IM Rejects Allegations of Involvement

The fatal accident happened around 17km kilometers away from the district headquarters of the Ukhrul district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community. The National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), a Naga separatist group operating in northern India, has denied having involvement in the mitanat ambush that killed the two Assam Rifles Personnel. Allegations have been made that an “eastern flak” of the group was behind the fatal ambush. The NSCN-IM made a statement and claimed that no such wing exists within their organization.

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As per reports from the local media outlets, the group stated: “The NSCN/GPRN categorically states that it was neither involved in nor had any knowledge of the said incident.”

NSCN-IM further stressed upon the ongoing peace movement and the ceasefire agreement with the Government of India, and reasserted their commitment to the same. “The pursuit of an honorable and peaceful political solution remains the unwavering commitment of the NSCN/GPRN,” they said.

Fourth Fatal Ambush Reported in Manipur in 2026

The Tangkhul Naga-majority district of Ukhrul has been witnessing tensions since February this year, when clashes between local Kuki and Tangkhul communities began simmering in the Litan area. However, Monday’s incident occurred closer to the district headquarters.

This marks the fourth fatal ambush in Manipur this year, taking the death toll from such attacks to eight. In April 2026, two Tangkhul civilians were killed in an ambush in Ukhrul district. Three Kuki-Zo church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district in May 2026. Later that month, a truck driver from West Bengal was killed in an ambush on a security-escorted convoy of trucks in Ukhrul district.

(Edited by Anshika Verma)