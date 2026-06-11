Massive Uproar in Manipur After Six Naga Men Found Dead, Protesters Clash With Security Forces Outside Imphal Hospital

After more than 24 hours of extensive searching, which involved the Manipur Police, CRPF personnel, sniffers dogs, forensic experts, and officials from the Assam Rifles, the mortal remains of the deceased men were recovered. The dead bodies were found in a forest area near Kharam Vaiphei village, a predominantly Kuki-Zo tribal settlement in the Saitu-Gamphazol Sub-division of Kangpokpi district.

Sources say that the bodies of the deceased were extensively mutilated in such a way that they seemed beyond recognition. The state of the corpses also suggested they were subjected to torture before being dismembered.

The Manipur police says that legal formalities are underway, and an investigation has been launched to probe into this matter.

Timothy Wizunamei, President of the Liangmai Naga Council, expressed that the community was “totally shocked” after receiving the bodies. He was present at the hospital premises, and there issued a statement to the reporters: “Yes, we have just received six bodies of those who were abducted on May 13. To our utter shock, we received them as dead bodies today, and we are shattered,” he said.

Wizunamei says that family members and community leaders have yet to identify the bodies.

“We have not identified who is who yet. We are waiting to identify the faces and ascertain whether they are indeed our six missing people,” he said.

Wizunamei further stated that the relatives and community leaders will decide whether to claim the bodies after their identity has been verified.

Manipur Hostage Crisis: Timeline Behind the Six Missing Naga Men Case

A hostage crisis occurred between the rival tribal communities of Kuki-Zo and Naga after three church leaders belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot and killed on May 13, 2026, allegedly by armed Naga Militants. More than 38 people were abducted from both communities by various groups in retaliation.

Following sustained efforts by authorities and community leaders, around 28 hostages from both communities were released on May 14 and 15, 2026. A few additional hostages, including Salesian priests, were freed shortly after. This Tuesday, June 9, 2026, 14 hostages belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribal community were released by Naga armed groups.

As per Ukhrul Times, six Naga men, purportedly the same individuals whose mortal remains have been found, were abducted when they were enroute to their home via the Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026. A total of 18 people, including men and children, were abducted during that incident. However, it was these six Naga whose whereabouts remained untraced until now.

See also: Thousands of Women Protest in Manipur, Demand Probe Into Ukhrul Killings and ‘Manipur Tapes’

The news outlet identified the six Naga abductees as — Mr. Kenpibou (Pastor), Mr. Phenrongwi Thiumai, Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai (Pastor), Mr. Dilip Thiumai, Mr. Kaliwangbou Abonmai, and Mr. Ch. Phenrilung. However, it remains uncertain as of yet whether the dead bodies that were recovered belong to these men.

Nagaland CM Condemns Killings Amid Escalating Manipur Unrest

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief over the discovery of the dead Naga men and condemned the killings, offering condolences to the families affected. In an X statement, he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the six Naga men whose mortal remains were recovered today. I strongly condemn this heinous act and extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. No family should have to endure such pain and anguish.”

“This heartbreaking tragedy is a painful reminder of the hurt and suffering that violence leaves behind. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may their families and loved ones find the strength to bear this profound loss,” Rio added.